Interpretive Signage for Stave West Forest & Recreation Area

Mission – The appeal of the Stave West Forest & Recreation Area as a family friendly destination continues to grow. The latest initiative adds a set of beautifully designed wayfinding signs and interpretive panels for the benefit of users of the area’s campgrounds and trails. The first in a series of interpretive signs along a 1km section of the Devil’s Lake Loop Trail has just been installed, with more to come soon.

The Stave West Leadership Team (SWLT), including representatives from the Leq’a:mel, Kwantlen and Matsqui First Nations, the Province of BC, and the City of Mission, is jointly managing the development of outdoor recreational opportunities in the area, that is also part of the Mission Municipal Forest.

The panels all include the Halqemeylem language, and through stories and imagery help visitors enhance their knowledge of the area with the overarching themes of “Learn. Respect. & Explore,” including information on the working forest, Indigenous practices, responsible recreational behavior, local history, flora, and fauna.

The SWLT first initiated the project in 2019 with University of the Fraser Valley Graphic and Digital Design students presenting the first design concepts. These have since been enhanced with the input of a project team of facilitator, area historian, graphic designer, and content writer. The “look and feel” has also been refined and enhanced to include the Salish Eye and other distinctive patterns, colours and features.

Chris Gruenwald, Director of Forestry stated, “‘We are extremely proud of all the hard work put in by the project team to create these outstanding interpretive signs. It is important to acknowledge the contributions of the Kwantlen, Leq’á:mel, and Matsqui Nations. Together they have produced work that is truly exceptional. We would also like to acknowledge Community Futures North Fraser for adding sponsorship funds to this project.”

Phase two is now underway to add Indigenous artwork, storyboards, directional signage, and maps for the Campgrounds and the Rolley Lake and 79 Grind Trail.

The team continues to work towards the objectives identified in the 2015 Stave West Master Plan, with the overarching value of mekw’wa’t a’xwest ikw’elo’ meaning “everyone shares here”. This reminds us of the important connections shared in this beautiful area in the past, and the joint stewardship responsibilities of respecting and protecting this special area for future generations.