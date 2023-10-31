Freezing Rain Statement for Thursday on Coquihalla, OK Connector, Hope – Princeton

Fraser Valley – Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Tuesday October 31.

It’s not a Halloween joke.

Freezing rain causing slippery and icy surface conditions with possible power outages is expected on Thursday.

This includes the South Thompson, 100 Mile House, Nicola, Similkameen and Boundary regions, Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops, Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

A low pressure system will move onto the B.C. coast Thursday. Warm air aloft will accompany the system and freezing rain is expected to develop over the Southwest Interior of BC, particularly over higher elevations and highway passes.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.