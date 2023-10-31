Chilliwack Players Guild Presents “The Glitter Girls” – November 23 to December 3

Chilliwack – It’s a good time for some laughter and the Chilliwack Players Guild are helping to provide that as it presents “The Glitter Girls”, a comedy by Mark Dunn.

Set in the fictional North Georgia town of Hickman Hills, this hilarious play revolves around an ad hoc meeting of a women’s social club called “The Glitter Girls”.

The meeting is convened by its richest member – one Trudy Tromaine – who is supposedly at death’s door and wishing to bequeath some of her millions to one lucky “Sister of the Gleam and Sparkle.” The hitch is that it’s the members themselves who must decide who will be awarded the fortune (with hopes that the Glitter Girl they select will see it in her heart to share the money with the rest of her ‘sisters’).

The play can be described as Steel Magnolias meets Survivor, with a big dose of quirky humour thrown in for good measure.

Directed by Raymond Hatton, Produced by Debra Archer, “The Glitter Girls” will be on stage in the Rotary Hall Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, November 23 to December 3; 7:30pm evenings; 2pm matinees.

Tickets: https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/ccc-event/the-glitter-girls/2023-11-23/