Chilliwack Fire – Suspicious Vacant Home Fire on School Street

Chilliwack – During the lunch hour on Halloween (October 31st at approximately 12:20pm) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire in the 9000 block of School Street.

Approximately 30 Firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 responded to the scene and discovered a vacant, single-family home with smoke venting from around the windows and chimneys.

No one was hurt and the home sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

This fire is considered suspicious in nature and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials and the RCMP. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca

