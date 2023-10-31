AbbyPD Looking For Video of Pedestrian Hit and Run – Clearbrook Road and Maclure Road

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred on Saturday, October 29th, 2023, at 7:50 PM at Clearbrook Rd and Maclure Rd.

The pedestrian, fortunately, sustained only minimal injuries from the event yet the driver fled the scene and did not come forth to police.



Eyewitness accounts of the vehicle described it to be a darker colored 4-door sedan.



If you have any information regarding this investigation and have yet to speak to us, please call us at 604-859-522



AbbyPD File: 2023-50714