Two Valley Winners of PGA of BC Awards

Richmond (PGA of BC/Black Press) – The PGA of BC announced the winners of the Association’s 2023 Awards. The 2023 Awards Celebration, were presented by Tribal on the evening of Wednesday, October 25 at the River Rock Casino Resort.

The event recognizes the province’s best in golf for the past year. The description of the bursary reads that it is awarded to an individual or member facility within the association demonstrating an extraordinary desire and passion to make a significant difference in the lives of those around them, and in doing so, sets an example of giving back that all PGA of BC members can be proud of.

The Stan Leonard Player of the Year: Kevin Stinson, Cheam Mountain Golf Course.

The Community Leadership Bursary: Brady Stead, Ledgeview Golf Club.