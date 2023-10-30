Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run and Food Drive – Saturday and Sunday November 4 and 5

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run and Food Drive is Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5.

The Main event area is in Harrison Mills:

Corner of Morris Valley Rd & Chehalis FSR (behind Sasquatch Inn)

*GUIDED TRAIL RUN (Saturday) to Hale Creek, then Sunrise Lake.

– Guided trail run: meet at the main event area 9am. Group will leave at 9:15am sharp. (Make sure you have good tires, recovery gear, and prepared for winter offroading)



*SOFTROADER RECOVERY TRAINING – Saturday

for all info please see https://facebook.com/events/s/toy-run-softroader-recovery-es/332366325998425/



*SCAVENGER HUNT (Saturday & Sunday, off-road & on-road available, individuals or groups)

-Scavenger Hunt: check in at main event tent (Saturday by 11am, Sunday by 10am), where you will receive a list of places to find and tasks to complete. From the list, each group will have to complete a certain amount of tasks and place. Once the number of tasks/places are completed return to the main event tent (Saturday by 7pm, Sunday by 3pm), give proof of tasks/places completed to receive a free arm length of raffle tickets per vehicle.

*CAMPFIRE & CAMPING Saturday evening there will be a campfire and some will be camping – everyone is welcome to join.

*DJ on-site from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.



*SOFTROADER SPECIAL RUN -Sunday Nov 5 details in link and MUST register on that event. https://www.facebook.com/events/1458514258273032

*DONATIONS, RAFFLE TICKETS & DECALS

-Drop off donation(s) of unwrapped toys, non-perishable food, dog/cat food & toys (every person that drops off a donation will get 1 free raffle ticket)

– RAFFLE TICKETS DRAW – Tickets on sales all day Saturday & Sunday til 3pm, or Online purchase of raffle tickets Saturday 10am to 5pm & Sunday 10am to 3pm, message through the toy run page for instructions between above times

-1 ticket for $2.50, 3 tickets for $5.00, or arm length for $10.00

-DRAW will be Sunday Nov 5 @ 4pm – also unclaimed winning numbers will be posted on Facebook page & text (if contact info given)

-RE-DRAW for unclaimed prizes will be Nov 12, 2021 @ 6pm – So hold onto your tickets*

-Decals $5.00ea.

*FOOD TRUCK

– LIL JOES CORNER KICK

– Saturday 11am to 7pm & Sunday 11am to 4pm (Cash & Debit). A portion of their proceeds from the weekend will be donated to the Fraser Valley Off-Road Toy Run.

***Toy Run accepts CASH & E-TRANSFERS at the event***