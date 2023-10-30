Chilliwack Songs of Praise Orchestra Thanksgiving-Themed Concert – Sunday, November 5

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Songs of Praise Orchestra will hold a Thanksgiving-themed concert on Sunday, November 5 at 6 p.m. at Cooke’s Presbyterian Church, 45825 Wellington Road, in Chilliwack.

Admission is free.

A contribution to help defray any costs associated with the concert will be accepted.

Chilliwack Songs of Praise Orchestra is a non-denominational, not-for-profit group of enthusiastic musicians featuring full woodwind and string sections.

CSOPO conducts a series of community hymn sings and concerts in Chilliwack throughout the year.