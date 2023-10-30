Celebrate Hedy Lamarr, the Scientific Genius and Siren of Hollywood’s Silver Screen – November 16 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – — From the silver screen to inventing Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology during World War 2, Hedy Lamarr was more than the beautiful actress we knew her as. On November 16, Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr highlights the genius of the actress known as “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World” and how the technology she developed is still used by you even today.

Hedy! takes the audience from Austria to Hollywood, illuminating a little-known piece of history, highlighting the truth about the woman who revolutionized wireless technology. Having invented the technology for torpedos during World War II, Hedy’s technology has since grown to be used in cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth, touching the world at large. Filled with intrigue and ecstasy, this play relishes in telling the true story about this captivating woman and her life.

“Join us for a celebration of the genius inventor, and most beautiful woman in the world, Hedy Lamarr,” says writer, producer and actress, Heather Maisie. “I am deeply honored to bring the show to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for its Canadian premiere!”

This evening will shine the spotlight on women in a spectacular modern black and white affair that you are invited to join! Come dressed in your own unique and modern interpretations of black and white, and experience not only this incredible performance but a feature screening from the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival directed by Á’a:líya Warbus, titled Slhá:lí (Woman). As well, the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association will be showcasing an art exhibit by women in the lobby, classic cars in the parking lot, and there will be 1940s themed cocktails.

Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32, with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, $15 tickets for U29, and $10 tickets for Bandits), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).