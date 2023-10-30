Abbotsford Horseshoe Club GoFundMe to Replace Stolen Items

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Horseshoe Club/GoFundMe) – On October 25, Abbotsford Horseshoe Club members showed up to the clubhouse to play horseshoes as they do each day only to find that the night before, the club had been broken into and almost everything that was not tied down was stolen.

From the GoFundMe page –

The Abbotsford Horseshoe Club is a not-for-profit sports club located at Mill Lake Park and relies on memberships, tournaments, and donations to keep the doors open. The clubhouse was built and is maintained by volunteers and many of the items that our members have worked hard for and donated over the years are gone. The club is an integral part of the Abbotsford community a place where young and old can go to be active and engage socially and where members work with local schools to teach and mentor students for free. This year we have been awarded the 2024 Western and Canadian Championships and were beginning to organize for these 2 major tournaments.

The vandals who broke in, not only stole our, propane tanks, shade tents, tools, and concession items, they broke several freezer and fridge locks and took most of our small appliances.

The link to the GoFundMe is here.

Abbotsford Horseshoe Club, 2308 Adanac Street if you wish to drop off in person.

List of Items to be replaced webpage