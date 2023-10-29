UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Volleyball Win, Men Come Up Short in Fifth Set

Fraser Valley – Women’s Volleyball

Gabrielle Attieh posted a game-high 17 kills to help lead the Cascades to a three-set victory (25-21, 25-17, 25-21) over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.



The result moves both teams to 2-2 after two weeks of play in the Canada West season.

The Cascades get set to host the MacEwan Griffins next week at the UFV athletics Centre. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.

The Bisons will head to Brandon for a pair of matches against the Bobcats.

Men’s Volleyball

Jonas Van Huizen set a career high with 24 kills, and Ryan Hampe posted a career best nine blocks, but the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades came up just short in five sets to the University of Manitoba Bisons on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.



The Bisons prevailed with set scores of 25-27, 25-18, 17-25, 27-25, and 15-8 to move to 2-0 on the season, while UFV drops to 1-3 so far.

The Cascades host the MacEwan Griffins next Friday and Saturday at the UFV athletics Centre. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.

