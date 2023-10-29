Small Business Can Apply for BC Grant to Offset Vandalism Costs

Victoria -Small businesses throughout British Columbia will soon be able to apply for funding to help recover costs from vandalism, and for vandalism prevention.

“Small businesses are the foundation of B.C.’s economy, and we are taking action to maintain a thriving business community,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Supporting small businesses with this rebate helps provide some relief for the costs they’ve taken on through no fault of their own.”

Applications for the new $10.5-million Securing Small Business Rebate Program open on Nov. 22, 2023. Businesses will be able to apply for as much as $2,000 per business for the cost of repairs due to vandalism, and up to $1,000 for prevention measures. Applications are retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, to help businesses recoup costs incurred this year.

The Securing Small Business Rebate will be administered by the BC Chamber of Commerce. Starting today, small business owners can learn more about their eligibility and how to apply for the rebate here: https://bcchamber.org/securing-small-business-rebate

The rebate will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible applicants, and delivered by the BC Chamber of Commerce, which won a competitive bid process to deliver the program.

Eligible prevention measures include the purchase and installation of security cameras or gates.

Eligible vandalism repairs could include work undertaken to replace broken glass and remove graffiti.

