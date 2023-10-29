Fraser Valley Record Fair – Sunday November 19

Chilliwack – Calling all vinyl junkies, compact disc collectors and music memorabilia maniacs.

Fraser Valley Record Fair and Ryan H Wugalter are super excited to announce that the Fraser Valley’s premier record, CD and music memorabilia fair, THE FRASER VALLEY RECORD FAIR, will be taking place in the Historic Princess Armouries building (45707 Princess Avenue), on Sunday, November 19th from 10am-4pm.

Admission is only $2 at the door! Score!

Vendors! Tables will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis with six-foot, seven-foot and eight-foot options available.

Email fraservalleyrecordfair@gmail.com or phone 250.580.9260 for more information.