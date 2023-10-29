2024 Vancouver Motorcycle & Powersports Show – Tradex in Abbotsford, January 12-14

Abbotsford – The Vancouver Motorcycle & Powersports Show is heading back to Tradex in Abbotsford, January 12-14.

Canada’s premier powersports events, The Motorcycle and Powersports Shows are back and set to deliver plenty of excitement, fun, information, and new discoveries for riders of all styles, ages, and experience levels.

On-road and off-road riders, future riders, and lovers of the motorcycle and quad lifestyle will be able to check out some of the most anticipated models for 2024 including the latest electric vehicles. There is no other show in the country with this level of brand representation.