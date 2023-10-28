UFV Sports Friday – Men’s Soccer All Star, Volleyball

Abbotsford – Men’s Soccer

After a stellar rookie campaign for the UFV Cascades that saw him tie for the conference lead in assists, Kian Proctor has been named a Canada West Second Team All-Star, and a part of the Canada West All-Rookie team.



Proctor notched six assists in his first Canada West season to tie Victoria’s Javier Sagaste for most assists in the conference. He also added five goals, for a total of 11 points, to find himself in a tie for third in Canada West.



Proctor’s offensive output was a bright spot for a young Cascades team that dealt with numerous injuries in key positions during the season. UFV finished the season with a 3-13 record on the year, missing the Canada West playoffs for just the third time since 2013.



A full list of all-stars and the release from Canada West can be found here.

Women’s Volleyball:

Mo Likness matched a career-high with 12 kills, and Emily Matsui set a new personal best with 30 digs, as the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades picked up the four-set victory (24-26, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20) over the University of Manitoba Bisons on Friday.



The win pushes UFV to 1-2 in Canada West play this season, while Manitoba falls to 2-1.

The Cascades and Bisons clash once again on Saturday, with the first serve scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at the UFV athletics Centre. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.

Men’s Volleyball

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades dropped a three-set decision (23-25, 20-25, 22-25) to the University of Manitoba Bisons on Friday at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The loss drops the Cascades to 1-2 on the season, while the Bisons move to 1-0 to start the year.

The Cascades and Bisons clash once again on Saturday, with the first serve scheduled for 5 p.m. at the UFV athletics Centre. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.