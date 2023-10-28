Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New State-of-the-Art Mammography Machine at CGH

Chilliwack – This past Monday, October 24th, the ribbon cutting ceremony took place for the new state-of-the-art mammography machine at Chilliwack General Hospital. ⁠

⁠

In attendance were members of the International Lions Club; Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, Fraser Health Team(s); and Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.⁠

2023 FVHCF New State-of-the-Art Mammography Machine at CGH

⁠A total of $409,400 was generated by donations from six local Lions Clubs and a grant of $129,800 was given from the Lions Club International Foundation: Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club; Mount Cheam Lions Club; Agassiz Harrison Lions Club; Hope Lions Club; Chilliwack Steller’s Jay Lions Club; and Chilliwack Lions Club.⁠

⁠

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation launched an ambitious campaign to replace the existing machine, which reached its end-of-life in 2022. The Sennographe Pristina mammography system, along with: the biopsy upgrade and revolve equipment is expected to help speed up the service and cut waiting times. Additionally, the new equipment means better outcomes for patient care: which helps to improve accuracy, comfort, and convenience.⁠

⁠

Mammography is a specialized medical imaging, screening tool, which uses a low-dose X-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammography exam aids in breast cancer screening and diagnostic purposes. The technologically advanced machine will greatly enhance the efficiency of Chilliwack General Hospital’s mammography unit and will serve an estimated population of 70,000 women.⁠