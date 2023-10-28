Leary Integrated Arts & Technology Elementary Bottle Drive – Saturday November 4

Chilliwack – Leary Integrated Arts & Technology Elementary is the entry point for the School District 33 Integrated Arts & Technology Framework. As the K-5 component of the IAT Framework, all of our students who wish to are able to follow on to the Ad Rundle Integrated Arts and Technology Cohort in Grade 6, and then on to Imagine High in Grade 9.

Student success, engagement, wellbeing and learning are at the core of our vision. We believe that students thrive in a learning environment in which multiple pathways are available for students’ personal exploration, creativity, expression and inquiry.

Their vision is supported by the BC Curriculum, the First Peoples Principles of Learning and current research on innovative learning environments.

They are holding a Grade 5 bottle drive to help fund their Grade 5 grad celebrations.

Drop off bottles at the school at 9320 Walden Street (near First Avenue and Prest Road).