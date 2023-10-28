Chilliwack Mountie Cycles 300km To Honour Fallen Members

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack RCMP’s, Constable Marie-Michelle Page, recently returned from a meaningful journey as part of the British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial (BCLEM) Ride to Remember.

This annual cycling event, was held from September 21-24, 2023 and is a solemn occasion that honours fallen officers while raising awareness of their sacrifices.

The fifth annual BCLEM Ride to Remember is a three-day event that started in Burnaby to commemorate Cst. Shaelyn Yang who was tragically killed while on duty on October 19, 2022 and ended in Victoria, where the BCLEM took place at the British Columbia Legislature Bastion. Constable Page and the rest of the Ride to Remember team cycled more than 385 kilometres in three days finishing at the BC Legislature. The BC event coincides with the National Police and Peace Officer’s Memorial held in Ottawa.

Constable Page has committed to cycling alongside fellow law enforcement officers from diverse BC law enforcement agencies and supporters for the past four years. Participating in the BCLEM Ride to Remember is an honour and a way for me to pay my respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, especially considering all of those who paid with their lives over the last year in our country. The tragic news of Constable O’Brien who was fatally shot in Coquitlam while on duty, pushed us to keep going, to remember the fallen, said Constable Page. It is also served as a reminder of the importance of supporting the families left behind. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of this meaningful event and am already planning on training for next year.

She shall not forget them, they are our Heroes.