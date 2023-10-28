2023 Chilliwack Rotary Fall Book Sale – The Big One ! Sunday October 29 Through November 4

Chilliwack – This is the annual book sale where you bring more than one bag and perhaps, a wagon!

Help Chilliwack Rotary raise funds for community and international projects at their annual book sale at Heritage Park from 10 AM to 6PM on Sunday October 29.

The sale is cash, credit or debit. American cash is accepted at par.

Net proceeds from our book sale help to fund many of the local Rotary projects including scholarships, enhancements to trails, and feeding school children.

For more information, contact: rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com or see more details at www.chilliwackrotary.com/rotary-book-sale