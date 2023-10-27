Truck Hauling Fireworks Explodes Outside of Hope (VIDEO)

Hope – Late Thursday evening (October 26) a truck carrying fireworks exploded and sent an impressive light display, into the sky.

Details remain few although Fraser Valley Road Report says the driver is uninjured. There are reports that another vehicle cut off the driver of the truck.

This was near the Hunter Creek Turnoff (Laidlaw Scale) on Highway 1.

Hope Fire statement: Proof yet again that you’ve never seen it all in the fire service. The Hope Fire Department responded to a report of an MVI pickup truck vs. Semi truck near Hunter Creek at 9:51PM Thursday. Crews arrived to find a semi and a pickup truck and trailer hauling fireworks in the ditch with occupants reported out of the vehicles. The pickup truck and trailer was on fire with fireworks actively deploying. Fire was contained to the vehicle of origin. Minor injuries were reported by one of the occupants. 9 firefighters were on scene until about 12AM

