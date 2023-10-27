2023 Purple Lights Nights in October – Exposing Domestic Violence

Fraser Valley – It is the annual tradition that , sadly, must happen every year to get the message across.

October will be the 12th Annual Purple Lights Nights Campaign.​

Through this vital campaign, Abbotsford/Mission ‘Violence Against Women in Relationships’ (VAWIR) committee aims to:

– increase the awareness of intimate partner violence

– raise awareness about the support available to victims of intimate partner violence

– prevent intimate partner violence by raising awareness

Organizers ask that you help honour those who have lost their lives and send a strong message that “Domestic Violence has NO Place in our Community”.

Chilliwack Purple Light Nights events:

October 1st: Visit the Farmers Market in downtown Chilliwack

October 3rd: Join the annual Tree Lighting at the RCMP station.

October 7th: Visit the information table at the Chilliwack Chiefs game.

October 14th: The Annual Community BBQ will be at the Canadian Tire Parking lot.

October 27th: Visit the information table at the Longhouse.

2023 Purple Lights Stolo Longhouse

Lighting Ceremonies:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 6:00PM

Location: Memorial Park, 3 Ave., Hope

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Time: 7:00PM

Location: Chilliwack RCMP Detachment, 46326 Airport Road, Chilliwack

Information Booths will be set up at the following locations:

City of Chilliwack

October 1st – Farmer’s Market, 9360 Mill St., 10AM to 2PM

Oct 7th – Chief’s Hockey Game, Chilliwack Coliseum

October 14th – Canadian Tire parking lot, 45495 Luckakuck Way, 11:00AM to 2:00PM

Activities

BBQ (by donation)

Face painting

Live music

District of Kent

Month of October: Community Recreation and Cultural Centre, 6660 Pioneer Ave., Agassiz