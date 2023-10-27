Langley Rams Dana Matheson- BCFC 2023 Executive of the Year

Langley – The British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) announce that Dana Matheson, President of the Langley Rams, has been named the conference’s Executive of the Year. This award recognizes Matheson’s exceptional leadership, invaluable contributions, and unwavering dedication to the Langley Rams and the BCFC.

Matheson returned to the President’s position with the Langley Rams earlier this year, bringing stability and financial strength to the club. He has taken on the challenges faced by the club head-on, implementing innovative strategies that have revitalized the Rams’ financial stability. His keen business acumen and strategic planning have generated new revenue streams, ensuring the long-term prosperity of the club.

Matheson’s impact extends beyond the football field, as he has forged strong connections with the local community. By raising awareness and nurturing relationships, Matheson is working to pave the way for the growth of football in the community.

Tyler Mclaren, President of the BCFC, commended Matheson on his exceptional leadership: “Dana Matheson is an outstanding leader who has displayed determination and resilience in the face of adversity. His strategic vision and financial expertise have brought remarkable success to the Langley Rams. We congratulate Dana on this well-deserved award and thank him for his invaluable contributions to the BCFC.”

Dana Matheson expressed his gratitude for the recognition, emphasising the collective effort of the Rams organization: “Receiving this award from the BCFC is truly an honour. As the President of the organization, I suppose I am the name people outside the group know the most but there are so many people that make this organization click. I can’t mention everyone but our VP Jeremy Dean and treasurer Beth Thomas…we truly couldn’t do this without them. And of course my wife Laurel who is right here with me helping this team function. That cliche, “behind every great man…Laurel is beside me.”

The BCFC Executive of the Year award acknowledges Dana Matheson as an exceptional leader who is respected and a friend to the other Presidents.