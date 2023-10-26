Provincial Grant Applications Open for Organizations Acting Against Racism – Chilliwack Connection

Victoria/Chilliwack – Community organizations are invited to apply for annual grants that support projects that tackle racial inequity and foster inter-cultural understanding in B.C.

“One of our tools for fighting racism is eliminating financial barriers for those doing the work in their communities,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “These grants allow government and front-line organizations to work better together to provide supports for building racial equity throughout the province.”

The B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants are intended to support community projects that help reduce systemic racism and incidents of hate, as well as build inter-cultural interaction, trust and understanding. Each organization that meets grant criteria can receive up to $5,000 to cover direct costs needed to administer their project.

Amy Van Bergen, local immigration partnership co-ordinator, Chilliwack Community Services – “The grant equipped us to host three public screening events of a local documentary about Indigenous and newcomer stories of belonging, displacement, language and cultural preservation. Over 200 people participated in the screenings, which also included a panel discussion, Q&A with local Indigenous leaders and newcomers and sharing circles. The grant helped us facilitate conversations around identity and connections to land and culture.”

Funding preference will be given to applications submitted by racialized and marginalized groups. Projects must start by March 1, 2024, and be complete by March 31, 2025. In the 2022-23 grant cycle, more than 60 organizations throughout B.C. received support.

Grant applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. (Pacific time) on Nov. 20, 2023.

The grants program is a part of the Province’s commitment to dismantle systemic racism and build a stronger, more inclusive B.C. for everyone.