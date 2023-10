Abbotsford – The nominees for the 2023 Archway Community Builders’ Awards have been announced.

These awards recognize the extraordinary people and organizations who strengthen the fabric of who we are as a community with their leadership, volunteer work and collaborative spirit.

The 2023 recipients will be recognized at the awards ceremony on Thursday, November 2nd.

If you’d like to join us for an inspiring and heart-warming night, you can purchase tickets at Archway.ca/CBATicket