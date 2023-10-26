Skip to content

Fatal Assault of Inmate at Matsqui Institution

Home
Crime
Fatal Assault of Inmate at Matsqui Institution

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On October 22, 2023,an inmate was the victim of an assault at Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal institution. 

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The Abbotsford Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

Share This:

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts