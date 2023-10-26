Chilliwack RCMP Spring Raid Continues To Bring in Drugs and Guns

Chilliwack – An ongoing investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section has resulted in further arrests and the seizure of even more drugs and firearms from a Chilliwack residence.

Background:

In the spring of 2022, the Chilliwack RCMP’s Drug Section conducted a search of a vehicle and a residence which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of various drugs, including suspected cocaine and fentanyl as well as a loaded firearm see original release (file # 2022-13435).

Update:

Following the June 2022 arrests and seizures, police continued to gather evidence of continued offences involving the same individuals. As a result, additional search warrants were executed at the same Garden Drive residence and the same 44-year-old man and 33-year-old female were once again arrested.

The search warrants executed in March and June 2023 resulted in the seizure of:

A large quantity of cash

Bulk quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine

2 long guns, 2 hand guns with associated ammunition

2 bullet proof vests

Drug trafficking paraphernalia including drug scales and packaging

As a result of this complex and prolonged investigation, 44-year-old Alan Boyarski of Chilliwack is facing three additional counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. 33-year-old Karly Bonnet of Chilliwack faces three more counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as one count of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and one count of possessing a firearm with serial number altered or removed.

Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section remains committed to disrupting illegal drug trafficking in our community. These offences occurred almost exactly one year to the day of the 2022 arrests and seizures. These offenders now face multiple counts of drug trafficking and the search warrants have allowed us to take guns and drugs off of our city’s streets, says Inspector Jeff Bowerman of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. Thanks to the hard work and continued efforts of our Drug Unit, we were able to take illegal guns and drugs off the streets.

Anyone with information regarding organized crime or drug trafficking, is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section at (604) 792-4611. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).