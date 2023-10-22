UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Soccer Ends in Shootout Heartbreak

Fraser Valley – Women’s Soccer

Dramatic goals at the end of each overtime period forced penalty kicks to decide the winner of the University of the Fraser Valley at University of Victoria Canada West women’s soccer play-in game, Oct. 21 at Centennial Stadium. The Vikes advanced after the 1-1 (3-1 PK) result.



Kayley Lidstone paved the way for the Vikes, tallying four saves during play and making three in the shootout to send the Vikes to the quarterfinals. Kareena Sahota recorded 10 saves for the Cascades during her 120 minutes in net.



“That was a tough, tough game,” said Vikes head coach Tracy David. “Credit to Fraser Valley, they made it very, very difficult and did really well in pushing us until the final minute of overtime. I’m proud of our players for persevering through this, they showed a lot of grit and determination, and we’re going to need that going forward.”



Though chances were had by both sides during the 90 minutes of regulation, both the Vikes and Cascades used the overtime periods to find the back of the net.



Nearly the full two minutes into stoppage time of the first overtime period, a free kick near the centre circle was given to the Vikes. A quick pass out to Adrianna Hilton saw the defender send a high-arcing shot straight to Emma Skalik near the top of the six-yard box. Amongst all the bodies in the box, Skalik used her head to guide the ball to the back of the net and put the Vikes ahead, 1-0, with one overtime period to play.



With seconds winding down in the final overtime period, Dessa Peterson’s free kick from the left side found a moving Kiana Langston along the top line of the six-yard box. Timing it exactly right, Langston’s head sent the ball over the line on the left side of the net for the equalizer, 1-1, in the 120th minute to force a shootout to decide the winner.

Stepping up to the line first for the Cascades during penalty kicks, Brooklyn Franzon’s shot was saved by Lidstone. In turn, Erin Jensen scored on the first opportunity for the Vikes to take a 1-0 lead. A make from UFV’s Alanna Sydenham and one from Victoria’s Brianne McLeish brought the tally to 2-1 in UVic’s favour. Sealing the win, a make from the Vikes’ Tannis McKay and Lidstone saves on the shots of Rylan Gray and Madison Telmer finalized the shootout at 3-1 for the home side.



“I knew it was going to be a battle, and our young squad came here and did that until the end of the game,” noted Cascades head coach Ari Adams . “We have a lot of rookies that have played a lot of minutes and made key contributions this year, so the future looks promising for this group. It’s unfortunate to lose in a shootout, but UVic came out on the winning end today.”



The Vikes advance to the Canada West quarterfinals and will face MacEwan University Saturday, Oct. 28 in Edmonton, Alta., while the Cascades’ season has now come to a close.

Men’s Volleyball

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s volleyball team dropped a four-set decision on the road on Saturday to the Trinity Western Spartans at the Langley Events Centre.



The result pushes both teams to 1-1 on the season after UFV won the Friday night contest between the two teams.



Neither team was able to get much of an edge early in the opening set, but after a Kyden Dmitruk ace gave the Spartans a 24-23 lead, UFV stormed back to score the next two points and capped off the set 26-24 with an Eduardo Ferreira service ace.



The second set was all TWU, as they snatched a 12-2 lead before taking it 25-10.



The Spartans continued their strong play in the third, taking a 9-3 lead early, and despite a late push from UFV that included back to back Nimo Benne aces, the Spartans finished off the set 25-18.



The Cascades got a pair of kills from Ryan Hampe early in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead, but the Spartans pushed back scoring nine of the next 11 points. The hosts slowly built on that advantage, throughout the middle portion of the set as they closed out the match 25-18.

The Cascades return to Abbotsford for their home opener next weekend against the University of Manitoba Bisons. The teams will face off on Friday and Saturday with match times set for 7:45pm, and 6:45pm respectively.

Both matches can also be streamed live on Canada West TV.

Women’s Volleyball

The University of the Fraser Valley women’s volleyball team fell in three sets on Saturday to the Trinity Western Spartans at the Langley Events Centre.



The win moves the Spartans to 2-0 with the 27-25, 25-12, 25-13 win, while the Cascades fall to 0-2.

After trading blows back and forth, the Cascades took a 24-22 lead, but the Spartans pulled it back to level at 24. After an error gave the Cascades a lead, three straight kills from Kaylee Plouffe sealed the opening set win for TWU.



A serving run gave the Spartans a 21-9 lead in the second, as they went on to take it 25-12. The third set was a similar story, as a Tamar Bill serving run gave the hosts a 23-10 lead, and they closed out the match 25-13.

The Cascades return to Abbotsford for their home opener next weekend against the University of Manitoba Bisons on Friday and Saturday. Match times are set for 7:45pm, and 6:45pm respectively.

