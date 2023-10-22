Skip to content

Transformer Box Fire – Kipp Avenue and Yale Road- Downtown Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Just after 10PM on Saturday October 21, Chilliwack Fire responded to the old Telus Building where a transformer box was on fire.

More to come.

Video and Pictures Courtesy David Seltenrich and Brandi Patterson


2023 Transformer Box Fire – Kipp Ave. and Yale Rd Downtown Chilliwack –Brandi Patterson/Facebook Oct 21/2023

