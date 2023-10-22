Highway Alerts – Snow for Coquihalla, 97C Connector – Hope Princeton Highway 3

Fraser Valley – Issued by Environment Canada on Sunday evening, periods of snow is expected for the Southern Interior highway passes.

This will be the first significant snowfall of the 2023-24 season.

Snow Tires are mandatory for all vehicles until April 30. Commercial vehicles must carry chains.

This will start Monday afternoon through to Tuesday night.

Snowfall amounts: 5 to 10 cm for Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops late Monday to Monday night.

A slow-moving arctic front will bring lowering freezing levels and the first snow of the season to the Southern Interior highway passes.

Over Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops, snow will begin Monday afternoon and continue through Monday evening. Due to the convective nature of the snow, it can be heavy at times and 5 to 10 cm are possible. Over the other highway passes, a few centimetres of snow are expected from Monday night to Tuesday.

A low pressure system from the coast will spread more snow late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.