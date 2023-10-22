DriveSmartBC – Senior Driver Re-Exams

I am often asked to write on the topic of senior driver re-exams when there is a crash where an older driver has mistaken the gas for the brake and collided with a building. People are concerned that many members of this easily identified segment of our society shouldn’t be on the road.



The reality is somewhat different. Many times in my service I encountered younger drivers that fell into the same category for one medical reason or another. All are treated equally under the Guides for Determining Medical Fitness to Drive established by the B.C. Medical Association.



Drivers of any age who are possible candidates for re-examination may be identified by police, medical professionals, family and friends to RoadSafetyBC (formerly the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles). The reports may not be made anonymously and the report information is available to the driver being reported.



Only medical professionals are obligated by law to report drivers who fail to obey their caution to stop driving.



When the report is not made by a medical professional RoadSafetyBC will evaluate the circumstances and if necessary cause the suspect driver to undergo a medical exam.



Senior drivers are sent notifications of pending medical exams at age 79 by RoadSafetyBC. If you don’t have a family doctor, now is the time to prepare by finding a medical professional who can complete your exam form with you.



The mandatory medical examinations for fitness begin at age 80 in British Columbia. The next exam occurs at age 85 and then recur every second year after that unless a problem is identified that would indicate that a shorter time period is necessary.



In 2019 66,000 seniors were required to complete a DMER. Of that group, 4,800 were referred to ICBC for an Enhanced Road Assessment (ERA). 3.450 drivers took the test and 2,070 of them passed.



Depending on the result the driver may be limited by restrictions on their driver’s licence or their driving privileges may be ended. Common restrictions include not driving at night, not to drive faster than a prescribed speed or not to drive outside a radius of a certain number of kilometres from the place they reside.



RoadSafetyBC says that we are outliving our ability to drive safety by about 10 years and some of us choose to continue to drive even when we are aware that we are unsafe. Rather than wait for the DMER or ERA it is worthwhile to plan to stop driving rather than face a sudden stop when your driving privileges come to an end.



Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/older-drivers/senior-driver-re-exams— Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca