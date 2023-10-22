2023 Fraser Valley Wellness & Lifestyle Expo At Heritage Park – October 27 to 29

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Wellness & Lifestyle Expo is back at Chilliwack Heritage Park October 27-29.

This is an event for all things Health & Wellness with exciting stage presenters, lots of shopping, great prizes, delicious food and more.

Facebook page is here.

More info at fvwellnessexpo.com

Speakers

Friday, October 27

5:30-6:00pm – Susan Horning – Journey To Gut Health with Herbal Medicine

6:30-7:15pm – Jolene Sharpe – Live Pilates Demonstration

Saturday, October 28

10:45-11:15am – Kat Drennan – Ho Ho HA HA! Healing and Connecting through Laughter

11:30am-12:00pm – Valerie Mrakuzic – Unlock the Secrets to a Healthier, Happier and More Energetic You!

12:15-12:45pm – Raeanna Layfield – Cooking with wild stinging nettles, learn how to make Spanakopitas with me!

1:00-1:45pm – Jason Watkin – SHROOMS EVERYDAY – Ancient Wisdom meets Modern Science

2:00-2:30pm – Kimberley Thompson – THE POWER OF THE TOWER… Changing lives one tower at a time.

2:45-3:15pm – Lindsay Kay – Doing 30 minutes of this one thing -EVERY DAY- can change your life!

3:30-4:00pm – Tanya & Emma Bea – Skin Health. Morpheus8, treating various skin concerns & anti-aging.

Sunday, October 29

10:45-11:15am – Lindsay Kay – Doing 30 minutes of this one thing -EVERY DAY- can change your life!

11:30am-12:00pm – Esther Hoogendoorn – Allergies suck but life doesn’t have to.

12:15-12:45pm – Kimberley Thompson – THE POWER OF THE TOWER… Changing lives one tower at a time.

1:00-1:30pm – Lindsey Shields – The Missing Link in Your Fertility and Perinatal Journey

2:00-2:30pm – Joan Ruddell – The New Age of Collagen: Aging is a Fact of Life. Looking and Feeling Your Age is Not

3:00-3:30pm – Deb Kartz – Your Guide to Better Digestion Through Breath-work