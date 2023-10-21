UFV Sports Friday – Cascades MVB and MSOC pick up Victories on Friday

Fraser Valley – Men’s Volleyball
The University of the Fraser Valley men’s volleyball team started their 2023-24 Canada West season off with a bang on Friday, knocking off the defending national champion Trinity Western Spartans in four sets. The Cascades closed out the match with set scores of 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, and 25-20 enroute to their first victory of the season.
This was the first time the Cascades have defeated their local rival in a Canada West matchup since joining the league in 2021.
The Cascades now get set for the rematch with the Spartans on Saturday at 6pm in the Langley Events Centre. The game is also available live and on demand at Canada West TV.
Women’s Volleyball
The University of the Fraser Valley women’s volleyball team won the first set but went on to drop a four-set decision to the Trinity Western Spartans on Friday at the Langley Events Centre.
The game was the season opener for both teams, with the set scores finishing 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 in favour of the host Spartans.
The Cascades and Spartans renew acquaintances on Saturday at 4pm in the Langley Events Centre. The game is also available live and on demand at Canada West TV.
Men’s Soccer
Mateo Brazinha equalized just before halftime, and Kian Proctor scored the winner early in the second half as the UFV Cascades men’s soccer team picked up a 2-1 victory over the University of Victoria Vikes on Friday at Rotary Stadium.
The win moves UFV to 3-12 on the season, while Victoria falls to 9-4-2 on the season.
The Cascades now get ready to host the UBC Thunderbirds in their final game of the season on Sunday at 1pm. Sunday’s game will also be the Cascades annual senior game, where graduating players Manpal Brar and Kadir Yagci will be celebrated in a pregame ceremony scheduled to start just before 12:30pm.