Snap, Crackle, BOOM! Fireworks Remain Illegal in Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – From the City of Chilliwack, celebrate a safe and spooky Halloween this year.

Remember that fireworks and firecrackers are not allowed in the city.

Setting off fireworks illegally is dangerous and the noise can impact people and pets.

Learn more about the Fireworks Regulation Bylaw and how to report issues at chilliwack.com/fireworks

From City of Abbotsford: Residents caught with fireworks will be subject to fines ranging from $200 – $1000 and their fireworks will be confiscated. Residents need to be aware that even though fireworks are offered for sale nearby, they must not be used in Abbotsford.

Fireworks Cultus Lake 2023

