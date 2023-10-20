Run for Hope for Fraser Canyon Hospital Raised $3560

Hope – (FVHCF) This year’s Run for Hope was gobble-tastic with 40 runners gathered at the Fraser Canyon Hospital on October 14th to shake off a week of thanksgiving leftovers.

Run for Hope is an annual 5K Run/Walk loop that starts and finishes at the Fraser Canyon Hospital. Participants experienced a scenic blend of road and trail running, taking them along the picturesque Coquihalla River, through the serene Thacker Park, and back to the hospital. Whether you are a seasoned runner, a leisurely walker, a jogger, or even a furry friend-loving dog walker, this event caters to everyone.

Following the Turkey Trot team, participants adorned festive hats, shirts and even inflatable turkey costumes. Together they raise a record braking $3,560 with the funds going to support the purchase of needed equipment for Fraser Canyon Hospital and Fraser Hope Lodge.

In the spirit of giving back, this year’s participants also supported the IHEART outreach team in Hope, to bringing food items such as peanut butter, granola bars, Gatorade, juice boxes, and water, which were collected and donated to the IHEART initiative. This partnership aims to make a positive impact on the local community and spread love through nourishment.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation relies on gifts from our community to strengthen our organization and provide an investment for our future health and wellness. To support projects like this in Hope please contact Robert Beischer at 1-877-661-0314 or email: Robert.beischer@fraserhealth.ca

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.