Chilliwack – Just after 7 AM on Friday October 20, RCMP went to a home on Princess off Williams. Mounties were armed with loudspeakers and local residents say this was the execution of a search warrant. Chilliwack RCMP have not confirmed this as yet.

Witnesses have told FVN that they have heard “Loud bangs” coming from the residence.

It is advised to stay away from the area for the time being.

More to come