Alexandria Va/Abbotsford – The International Association of Chiefs of Police honour officers every year.

Congrats to abbyPD Media Information officer Sgt. Paul Walker on being the recipient of the International Assn of Chiefs of Police Public Information Management Award. Paul was recognized for his outstanding service to the community during the floods. A true example of leadership during our most challenging days.

