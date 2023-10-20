AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit Arrest Prolific Break and Enter Suspects

Abbotsford – In late June 2023, the AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) began to investigate a series of residential Break and Enters that occurred during daytime hours. These occurrences were of great concern to police due to the heightened risk of the homeowners being present during the offence, in some cases interrupting the suspects before they fled.

Tyler Edward William PENILL and Bryan Thomas BARKER were identified and subsequently arrested, with charges being approved for offences that occurred through the year as far back as January 2023.

In total, the following charges were approved:

PENILL: 14 counts of Break and Enter and 1 Count of Fraud

BARKER: 3 counts of Break and Enter, 1 count of Possession of Stolen Property, and 1 count of Fraud.

“The Abbotsford Police recognizes the personal impact that BNE’s have on victims and continues to make them a priority. We are hoping the arrest of these two prolific offenders can bring some justice and closure to those impacted by their crimes.”

– AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit Sergeant. Cory Johansen

Abbotsford Police file: 2023-30344