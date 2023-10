Island 22 – At approximately 01:40AM Thursday morning(October 19) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire located in the 45000 of Cartmell Rd (Island 22).

The area is a well known homeless camp.

Firefighters responded from Halls1, 2, 4 and 6 and on arrival, reported a travel trailer fully involved in fire.

Chilliwack Fire department is investigating the fire to determine cause.

No one was hurt.

2023 Island 22 Fire Oct 19 – Julie Hiscock/ Facebook