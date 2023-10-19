Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Thursday October 19, 2023. Missing Chilliwack Man.
FVN AM News Thursday October 19, 2023. Missing Chilliwack Man (VIDEO)
Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 36-year-old Daniel McRae, who was reported missing on October 2, 2023. Mr. McRae was last
Hope – The Auxiliary to the Fraser Canyon Silent Auction is November 4 at Royal Canadian Legion in Hope. The Auxiliary to the Fraser Canyon
Vancouver – The BC Achievement Foundation have announced the recipients of the 2023 Indigenous Business Award (IBA) (Full background is HERE). Among the recipients is Shxw’owhamel Land Sea Limited Partnership