City of Mission 2024 Budget and Financial Plan – Public Survey

Mission – The City of Mission is gathering community feedback on the 2024 Budget and 2024-2028 Financial Plan. Each year the City’s Financial Plan is updated to ensure it continues to align with community priorities as Mission moves into the future.

This past summer and fall, community members shared their thoughts on service levels and their quality of life in the Annual Citizen Satisfaction Survey. This feedback will be reported back to Council in November to inform the proposed operating budget for the current year.

With the continued impacts of rising inflation, the 2024 Budget is focused on maintaining existing day-to-day service levels while ensuring the City of Mission keeps up with the needs of a growing community.

Affordability and high-quality service delivery as well as the responsible management of resources and reserves were both top of mind for the City as the budget was formulated for consideration by Council and the general public.

The community is invited to share their thoughts on services Council has identified in the operating budget as areas that could be cut to reduce the net increase to the 2024 budget. These items will be listed in the survey. They were tough choices to make.

Ways to Participate:

Review the Budget Highlights and Budget Details documents to learn about the proposed budget and Financial Plan

Take the online survey Oct.18 until Nov.12 on engage.mission.ca

Attend the Information Session on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mission Leisure Centre (7650 Grand St.) to learn about the budget and share your ideas with staff

Input gathered throughout this engagement will be presented to Council late November and used to inform the final budget.

“We know that there will be no easy choices, but with informed input from the community, Council can work to get the budget right,” said Mission Mayor Paul Horn.

Council is expected to vote on the final bylaw, which will set the budget and property tax increase, by the end of the year.