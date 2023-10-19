2023 A Taste of the Valley at Heritage Park – October 20 and 21

Chilliwack – Sip, sample, and shop at ” A Taste of the Valley”. Check out the fabulous collection of artisans offering food, drinks and handcrafted items October 21st and 22nd at Chilliwack Heritage Park. A Market where you can taste before you buy and find treasures made by local artisans. Go sit in the beer garden then check out the art on display .

Admission is $5 cash at the door five and under is free. Parking is by donation.

