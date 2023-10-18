Skip to content

The Great British Columbia Shake Out – Always Prepare For The Big One

Fraser Valley – On October Thursday 19,at 10:19 a.m., millions of people worldwide will practice how to “Drop, Cover and Hold On” during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills.

You can register just your family or your school, business, or organization. The best way to ShakeOut BC is to personalize the experience. If you will be at work at 10:19 a.m. on October 19, 2023, have your entire office practice what they would do in an earthquake. If you are at school, have your class participate in the drill. Make a plan with your family. Designate an out-of-province contact. Imagine a real earthquake and how you would actually react to it!

Check out www.shakeoutbc.ca/register and register to participate.

