RV and Modular Home Burn Down in Othello

Hope – A Sunday night fire devastated a property in Othello.

Garrett Glowienkaa posted to social media the picture of the blaze and told FVN:

It’s at the very end of Jason road. On my friends property. My RV got burnt to the ground as well as the modular home beside it. Lost everything I own. No pets (were harmed). I’m okay but yeah. Got nothing left.

Hope Fire is investigating and a cause of the fire has yet to be released.

One firefighter posted to the thread Hope BC Bulletin Board: I was a firefighter on that truck and it wasn’t a fast truck due to the weight it carried and it couldn’t go down hill fast.