Hundreds Attend Des Pardes on Opening Weekend at Reach Gallery

Abbotsford – Hundreds of visitors were the first to take in Des Pardes, a unique new exhibition at The Reach Gallery Museum that opened over the past weekend. A special reception for exhibition contributors on Friday night welcomed individuals and their families who participated in the creation of Des Pardes, and onSaturday a public opening featured talented artists, writers, and performers from the South Asian Canadian communities in the Fraser Valley, including world renowned poet and spoken word artist Jasmin Kaur, local comedian Rajnish Dhawan, and performance by the province’s youngest dhol troupe from the Rooh Punjab Dee School of Punjabi Folk Arts.

Des Pardes captures the histories, personal accounts, and creative talents of over 100 members of Abbotsford’s South Asian Canadian communities through photos, interviews, works of art, and interactive databases.

This is one of the most ambitious projects that has ever been planned and hosted by The Reach, a feat that, according to Curatorial Assistant Gureena Saran, “would not have been possible without the incredible support and contributions that were made by so many individuals and organizations here in Abbotsford, and beyond.”

For Saran, the exhibition was the first major project that she has worked on and comes at the end of her graduate studies at Carleton University, where she will graduate with a MA in Public History in November. Saran’s research focused on a mural by acclaimed artist Sandeep Johal created specifically for the exhibition. Titled Motherland – Mother Hand the mural was a collaborative effort combining design and concept ideas from six South Asian Canadian women from Abbotsford. The mural, and a documentary about its creation produced by Colla Films, are both showcased in the exhibition.

Another feature of this unique project are three interactive touchscreen stations that feature digitized content. The first offers visitors the opportunity to send themselves family photos from Abbotsford’s historic Del Monte Studio (1947-2003), another allows visitors to interact with the personal archive of Baltej Singh Dhillon, the first RCMP officer to wear a turban while in uniform, and a final kiosk provides access to the digital archive of the Punjabi Patrika.

The exhibition will remain on view until May 18, 2024, and a range of public and educational programs will be offered concurrently. Admission to The Reach is by donation and everyone is welcome. For more information, visit https://thereach.ca/.