Drew Paddon with Mustangs Lacrosse on IOC Adding the Game to the ’28 Olympics (INTERVIEW)

Geneva/Fraser Valley/Los Angeles – Lacrosse fans are enjoying Christmas in October with the IOC decision to add Lacrosse to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash have been officially included as additional sports on the programme for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28). The decision has been taken by the 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The five sports were proposed by the LA28 Organising Committee as a package for their edition of the Games only, and were reviewed and supported by the IOC’s Olympic Programme Commission (OPC) and Executive Board (EB).

For baseball and softball, cricket and lacrosse it will be a return to the Olympic Games, while flag football and squash will be making their Olympic debut in LA.

NOTE – Lacrosse was included on the programme at St Louis 1904 and London 1908

This will be a hybrid called sixes. Similar to rugby sevens and played on a short field, not box lacrosse.

Drew Paddon coaches in the Chilliwack Mustangs system and in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn, was ecstatic over the call.