Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Chilliwack October 18

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

AHENAKEW, Leonard

Age: 26

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 159lbs

Hair: Black/Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: October 17, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

KARDUX, Austin

Age: 23

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 157lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: October 17, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack