Chilliwack RCMP Need Help Finding Missing 36 Year Old Daniel McRae

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 36-year-old Daniel McRae, who was reported missing on October 2, 2023. Mr. McRae was last seen in Chilliwack on August 28, 2023.

Description of Daniel McRae:

RCMP McRAE__DANIEL

Caucasian male

36 years old

5 ft 8 in

154 lbs

brown hair

blue eyes

As investigators continue to search for Mr. McRae they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and family are very concerned for Daniel’s well-being, said Sergeant Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel McRae to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).