Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Need Help Finding Missing 36 Year Old Daniel McRae

Home
Missing
Chilliwack RCMP Need Help Finding Missing 36 Year Old Daniel McRae

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 36-year-old Daniel McRae, who was reported missing on October 2, 2023. Mr. McRae was last seen in Chilliwack on August 28, 2023.

Description of Daniel McRae:

RCMP McRAE__DANIEL
  • Caucasian male
  • 36 years old
  • 5 ft 8 in
  • 154 lbs
  • brown hair
  • blue eyes

As investigators continue to search for Mr. McRae they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and family are very concerned for Daniel’s well-being, said Sergeant Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel McRae to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Share This:

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts