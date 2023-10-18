Chilliwack RCMP Need Help Finding Missing 36 Year Old Daniel McRae

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 36-year-old Daniel McRae, who was reported missing on October 2, 2023. Mr. McRae was last seen in Chilliwack on August 28, 2023.
Description of Daniel McRae:
- Caucasian male
- 36 years old
- 5 ft 8 in
- 154 lbs
- brown hair
- blue eyes
As investigators continue to search for Mr. McRae they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.
Police and family are very concerned for Daniel’s well-being, said Sergeant Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD.
RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel McRae to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).