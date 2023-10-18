Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Searching for New Executive Director

Chilliwack – In an email blast from Chilliwack Healthier Community, they noted that Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society has a new posting for an Executive Director.

Cindy Waters, the current Executive Director, has resigned from and will be with the organization until November 7, 2023. No reason has been given for her departure which took some people by surprise.



Further from that same release:

During the time that Cindy has served as Executive Director, she has worked with the Board in a highly collaborative and effective manner, guiding and leading the organization and working with their dedicated group of five and more than one hundred volunteers. She is a dedicated advocate for food sovereignty and justice, being a guiding voice for system and funding changes throughout our community and province. Cindy’s commitment and passion for ensuring no child goes hungry while at school has seen the Feed the Children program grow to over 1,100 children receiving lunch everyday in Chilliwack.



See the full release here and the job posting that closes on October 22.