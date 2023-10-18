Auxiliary to the Fraser Canyon Silent Auction – November 4 at Royal Canadian Legion in Hope

Hope – The Auxiliary to the Fraser Canyon Silent Auction is November 4 at Royal Canadian Legion in Hope.

The Auxiliary to the Fraser Canyon & Fraser Hope Lodge is hosting their 37th Annual Silent Auction. and this is their big fundraiser for the year.

It’s a great way to get some early Christmas shopping in.

The Auxiliary to Fraser Canyon Hospital and Fraser Hope Lodge has been in existence since 1956, three years before we opened our hospital in January 1959 . The vision of our hospital was the hard work of a large number of volunteers. They spent many hours getting donations having bake sales fashion shows etc. to raise the funds to build our hospital. We have come a very long way since then. This will be our 37th Silent Auction which is held on the first Saturday of November. We usually have in excess of 200 items which are donated from our communities of Hope, Chilliwack and Agassiz available to purchase ( just in time for Christmas.) This is our major fundraiser and in the last few years we have made approximately $20,000 per year .All funds raised stay in Hope to purchase equipment and care elements for our hospital and lodge. A $1000. Bursary is also rewarded to a graduating student who is going into the medical field. The ongoing support of our communities has always been much appreciated.

Sharyn Harvey is the Auxiliary contact ssharvey@telus.net