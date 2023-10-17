Abbotsford Wins Three Awards for Workplace Health and Safety

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford announced the City has won three distinguished awards from the BC Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) in recognition of its outstanding commitment to occupational health and safety.

The City received the following awards at a special presentation by the BCMSA at the Executive Meeting of Council Monday (October 16) afternoon:

Organization Safety Excellence Award for maintaining low incident rates. This is achieved by running a comprehensive health and safety program, fostering a safe and healthy work environment, and providing regular and relevant training and safety education.

City of Excellence Award – Gold Standard for demonstrating safe excavation techniques and exemplary best practices in all aspects of ground disturbance.

Innovation Safety Solution Award for taking an innovative approach to addressing challenges in occupational safety, ultimately leading to a safer, healthier work environment. This includes finding new solutions to reoccurring issues, identifying corrective actions to eliminate preventable workplace injuries, and implementing new practices or procedures that go beyond what is considered routine in the industry.

“It’s our goal that all City employees, across all City worksites, know their health and safety rights and responsibilities, know how to perform their duties safely, and can go home to their loved ones in one piece every day,” said Mayor of Abbotsford Ross Siemens.